Private graveside services will be held for Victor Roy “Jack” Morgan, 91, who passed away March 20, 2020, at Encore Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Fr. Brent Smith, parochial vicar of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Jack was born in Indian Bayou and graduated from Crowley High School. After attending LSU, he joined the U.S. Air Force for four years and served during the Korean Conflict.

Jack was a member and a twice past commander for the VFW Post # 6720. He was owner and operator of Morgan’s Beauty and Barber Supplies and was a licensed cosmetologist, and reflexologist.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dorothy B. “Dot” Morgan of Crowley; one sister, Iva Morgan Shaw of New York City, New York; numerous nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law Bobbie Tooke Boudreaux of Crowley.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Eva and Lemuel Morgan; and six sisters, Jessie Burr, Opal Perrilloux, Ola Morningveig, Viola Robinson, Erline Morgan Chavers and Bessie Ancelet Vickers.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital in his name and/or a charity of his choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.