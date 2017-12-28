A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, for Victoria Comeaux Credeur, 61, who died Dec. 26, 2017, in Rayne.

Fr. Edward Duhon, Priest in Residence of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will be officiating for the service.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. Deacon Dan Didier will recite a rosary at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Lee Credeur Sr. of Rayne; one daughter, Mandy Gaye Signorelli of Rayne; her mother, Estelle G. Comeaux of Crowley; two sisters, Arlene Spell and husband Douglas of Rayne, and Brenda Venable and husband William of Corpus Christi, Texas; one brother, Dean Comeaux and wife Lauri of Youngsville; two step-daughters, Katie Guidry of Crowley, and Kristie Morgan of Maxie; one step-son, Kenneth L. Credeur Jr. of Erath; and nine step-grandchildren.

Mrs. Credeur is preceded in death by her father, Louis Belton Comeaux.

Pallbearers will be Mandy Signorelli, Dustin Spell, Camryn Spell, Derek Comeaux, Brian Venable, Tyler Credeur.

Honorary pallbearer will be Kenny Credeur.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.