A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 14, at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Crowley for Vivian Thomas Segura, 89, who entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at 4:42 a.m. at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Fr. Godwin Imoru, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to service time at St. Theresa Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Burial will be in the Old Crowley Cemetery.

At an early age he accepted Christ and served as an altar boy at St. Theresa Catholic Church. He received his elementary education in Crowley. Vivian was baptized by Rev. J. Maurice Bourgeois at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville.

His family moved to Crowley in 1929 and became a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church. On Sept. 13, 1952, he and Elsevenia Mary Collins were united in Holy Matrimony.

He was a self-employed having his own upholstery shop. He will long be remembered as a loving father, devoted brother and caring friend to all who knew him. He was known to many as “Vee” or “Houdini”. His greatest pleasure was fishing, visiting and laughing with his friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory, one daughter, Vivian M. Zenon of Abbeville; one son, Alfred Segura of Crowley; two sisters, Nona S. Harmon and Florence Segura, both of Crowley; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie C. Segura; his parents, Virdner and Nona Jacque Segura; one sister, Flora Mae Segura; two brothers, Virdner Paul and Joseph Forest Segura; one nephew, Vernon Charles Segura.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.