Waver Christine “Peggy” Devlin

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 7, at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Crowley.

After living a full, earthly life, rich in love and kindness, Waver Christine Devlin, 84, began her homeward journey to be with our Lord on Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Born on Nov. 20, 1933, in Crowley, to beloved parents Freddie and Della Francis, Waver — aka Peggy — was raised in Crowley until she relocated and settled in San Antonio, Texas.

Her style led to a career in retail, where she worked at boutiques and department stores. She was the first African-American woman to work as a cashier at the Woolworths in San Antonio, Texas.

Waver is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Alvin Francis and Freddie “Minnie” Francis; and her sons, James Bernard and Michael Bernard.

Survivors to cherish her memory include her son, Aubry “P-Nut” Joseph Bernard of San Antonio, Texas; daughters-in-law, Cynthia Bernard and Beverly Smith of San Antonio, and Barbara “Gail” Onezine of Crowley; her grandchildren, Theresa Christian, Marcus Walker, Cedric Thomas Smith and Wendy Smith, all of San Antonio, Christina Collins of Duson, and Michael Collins, Tyniki Collins, James Collins of Crowley.

Waver is, also, survived by her uncles, Columbus “Nookie” Matthews and Robert Francis of Crowley; a host of great-grandchildren, and family and friends that will remember the love and light that she brought into their lives.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 7, from 8 a.m. to 9:45a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church.

Kinchen Funeral Home Inc, 1011 North St. Antoine St., Lafayette, is in charge of arrangements.