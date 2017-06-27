Funeral services were held on Monday, June 26, at 2 p.m. at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Wayne “T-Wayne” Curtis Istre II, 24, who died Saturday June 24, 2017, at Lafayette General Medical Center Hospital in Lafayette.

Interment was in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Rev. Jimmy Broussard of First Presbyterian Church in Crowley conducted the funeral services.

Survivors include his parents, Wayne Curtis Istre and Christine Romero Istre of Rayne; fiancé, Haley Kibodeaux of Rayne; daughter, Evelynn-Grace Istre of Rayne; two sisters, Mandy Istre and Myra Istre, both of Rayne; four step-sisters, Megan Istre, Taylor Istre, Hailee Istre and Ashlyn Guidry, all of Rayne; three step-brothers, Jessie Romero, Gavin Istre and Jacob Istre, all of Rayne; three godchildren, Jasmine-Love Istre, Jalaina Istre and Jayne-Layne Istre, all of Rayne.

He was preceded in death his by maternal grandparents, Wilfred and Shirley Romero; paternal grandparents, William Sr. and Amy Istre; four uncles, Wilfred J. Romero Sr., Perry Romero, infant Perry Romero and George Istre; and aunt, Elya Roy.

A Rosary was prayed Sunday, June 25, at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Chase Dogua, Chris Dogua, Todd Manuel, Mark Istre, Barton Kibodeaux and Jessie Romero.

Honorary pallbearers were Wayne Curtis Istre and James Istre.

The family requested that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home on Sunday June 25, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Monday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc., of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.