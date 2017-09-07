Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 1 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Wayne A. Richard, 45, who passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 6:15 p.m.. in Crowley.

Fr. Clint Trahan, Pastor of The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morse will be officiating for the services. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Friday, September 8, 2017 at 10 a.m. until time of services all in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. Deacon Tom Sommers will recite a rosary on Friday, September 8, 2017 at 6 o’clock in the evening in the Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley.

Survivors include his wife, Geneva T. Richard of Morse; two sons, Wayne A. Richard, II and Wade A. Richard both of Morse; his mother, Yolande S. Richard of Crowley; four sisters, Susan Richard of Crowley, Vanessa and husband, Danny Domingue of Kaplan, Christine and husband, Max Uriegas of Crowley and Kassandra and husband, Thomas Morgan of Lyons Point; one brother, John A. and wife, Celeste Richard of Crowley; several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers for the service will be T-Wayne, Jordan, John-John, Boo, Dog, Ray, Dennis and Moose. Honorary Pallbearers for the service will be Wade, John and TJ.

Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Joseph “Uncle Joe” Richard; his paternal grandfather, Louis Richard; his maternal grandfather, Lover Seaux; his maternal grandmother, Orelia Lantier; his mother-in-law, Patricia Touchet.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC- Crowley is in charge of all of the arrangements.