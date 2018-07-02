RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Wilbert Stelly, age 79, of Rayne will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at 11:00 AM in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rayne. Father Garret Savoie will serve as celebrant. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2 Mausoleum, Rayne.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne, with a rosary being recited at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, July 4, 2018 from 8:00 AM until 10:30 AM in Gossen Funeral Home.

Mr. Stelly passed away on Monday, July 2, 2018 in The Ellington, Rayne.

A native of Church Point, Mr. Stelly was a long time resident of Rayne, where he served as Mayor Pro Tem for eight years. He worked as a salesman for Estorage Drug Company, then as a dragline operator for Woodson Construction Company, before spending thirty years as a salesman for Haggard I.D. Wipers until his retirement.

Mr. Stelly was a Catholic, and he was a 32nd Degree Mason. He enjoyed going to the casino, and spending time outdoors doing yard work. His greatest joy in life was spending time with and caring for his family.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou Bergeron Stelly of Rayne; daughters, Darlene Stelly Savoie and husband, Eddie of Mire, Peggy Marie Stelly Meche and husband, Toby of Rayne, and Denise Stelly of Rayne; son, Carl Joseph Stelly and wife, Denice of Church Point; sister, Della Mae Alleman of Rayne; six grandchildren; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way.

Preceding Mr. Stelly in death were his parents, John and Annie Venable Stelly; first wife, Eva Dell Broussard Stelly; daughter, Christine Stelly Thibodeaux; and brothers, Gilford Stelly, Herman Stelly, and Horace Stelly.

Serving as pallbearers are Pye Savoie, Eddie Savoie, Toby Meche, Joey Stelly, Carl Stelly, and Brent Stelly.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.