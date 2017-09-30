Funeral services will be held for Wilford Duhon, 65, at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 2, 2017 in the Duhon Funeral Home-Rayne Chapel with Rev. Berl Adams officiating. Visitation will begin in the funeral home chapel, on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume on Monday at 8 a.m. until just prior to the service time. Interment will follow the chapel service and will be in Estherwood Cemetery in Estherwood. Mr. Duhon passed away on Friday, September 29, 2017.

Mr. Duhon is survived by Laura Dean of North Fort Myers, FL; children, Will Comeaux and his wife, Rachel of Rayne, Lucas Comeaux and his wife, Monica of Mire, Angel Schexnayder and her husband, Arty of Sulphur, and Beatrice Chandler of Rayne,; sisters, Emily Thibodeaux of Crowley, Charlotte Istre and her husband, Tony of Rayne, Cleva Dell Quibodeaux and her husband, Charles of Rayne, one brother, William Meche of Crowley, and seven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert Duhon and Beatrice Campbell; one granddaughter, Malorie Comeaux.

Pallbearers will be David Istre, Tony Istre, Charles Quibodeaux, Cleva Quibodeaux, Emily Thibodeaux and Jarred Manley. Honorary pallbearers will be Will Comeaux and Lucas Comeaux.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC- Rayne (337) 334-3600. 900 East Texas Ave., Rayne, LA 70578 is in charge of all of the arrangements.