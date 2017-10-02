RAYNE - Funeral services will be held for Wilford Duhon, 65, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, in the Duhon Funeral Home - Rayne Chapel with Rev. Berl Adams officiating.

Visitation was observed in the funeral home chapel, on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and resumed on Monday at 8 a.m. until just prior to the service time.

Interment will follow the chapel service and be held in Estherwood Cemetery in Estherwood.

Mr. Duhon passed away on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.

Mr. Duhon is survived by Laura Dean of North Fort Myers, Florida; children, Will Comeaux and wife Rachel of Rayne, Lucas Comeaux and wife Monica of Mire, Angel Schexnayder and husband Arty of Sulphur, and Beatrice Chandler of Rayne; sisters, Emily Thibodeaux of Crowley, Charlotte Istre and husband Tony of Rayne, and Cleva Dell Quibodeaux and husband Charles of Rayne; one brother, William Meche of Crowley; and seven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert Duhon and Beatrice Campbell; one granddaughter, Malorie Comeaux.

Pallbearers are David Istre, Tony Istre, Charles Quibodeaux, Cleva Quibodeaux, Emily Thibodeaux and Jarred Manley.

Honorary pallbearers include Will Comeaux and Lucas Comeaux.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mr. Duhon’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC - Rayne (337) 334-3600, 900 E. Texas Ave., Rayne, was in charge of all of the arrangements.