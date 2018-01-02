Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 4, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for William A. “Cotton” Greenman, 88, who died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at 2:04 p.m. in Crowley.

“Cotton” was born Nov. 3, 1929, in Crowley to the late A.L. Greenman and Madge Welch Greenman. He worked at Toler News Company (later known as Southern Periodicals) for over 50 years. After retiring from Southern Periodicals he worked as a school crossing guard for St. Michael Catholic School for several years.

Rev. Larry Evans, pastor of Parkerson Avenue Baptist Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Thursday, Jan. 4, from 9 a.m. to service time.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Mr. Greenman is survived by four sons, Glenn and wife Pam of Lafayette, Ronny and wife Virginia of Lake Charles, Johnny and wife Gail of Crowley, and Gerald and wife Elaine of Lake Charles; nine grandchildren, Brandon, Mathew, Amy, Angela, Craig, Douglas and Dylan Greenman, Elizabeth G. LeBlanc and Ashley G. Fontenot; five great-grandchildren, Jude, McKenzie, Andrew and Colin Greenman and Reed Fontenot.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Hilda Reed Greenman; one granddaughter, Melissa Greenman, his parents, A.L. and Madge Welch Greenman; two sisters, Elaine Gautreaux and Mary Belle Young; one brother, Archie Greenman.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Greenman, Craig Greenman, Douglas Greenman, Dylan Greenman and Mathew Greenman.

Honorary pallbearers will be Polite Doucet and Herman Reed.

The family would especially like to thank Lamm Family Care Hospice for their special care and support during his illness. The family would like to express their gratitude to special care giver Bonnie Smith for her loving care and kindness provided to “Cotton.”

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, www.stjude.org.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.