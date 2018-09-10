RAYNE - A Service of Remembrance celebrating the life of William Dale "Bill" Dunigan, age 68, of Rayne will be held on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at 7:00 PM in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel, Rayne, during which friends and family will be invited to share memories of the ways in which Bill touched their lives. A Gathering of Friends and family will precede the service on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 from 4:30 PM until service time in the funeral home.

Bill passed away on Saturday, September 8, 2018 in a Lafayette hospital.

A true rebel at heart, Bill enjoyed spending time outdoors. Whether riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, or in his truck with his seatbelt unbuckled, Bill lived life on his own terms. He was a kind-hearted and patriotic man who valued friendships and family above everything. Bill's greatest joy in life was opening his heart to his many friends, all of whom he considered family. He was lovingly known to his family as "Pa Bill".

Bill was a well-loved member of the Rayne community for many years, where he worked as an operator for the City of Rayne Water Department.

Survivors include his daughter, Kerry Dunigan Courville and husband, Aaron of Lafayette; sister, Jean Dunigan of Lafayette; brothers, Jerry Dunigan of Sulphur, and Don Dunigan of San Francisco, CA; grandchildren, Barbara Broussard, Gavin Broussard, Anthony Broussard, Gwendolyn Broussard, and the Johnson girls, Kaitlyn, Kelsi, and Kaila. He will also be missed by a host of friends.

Preceding Bill in death were his companion of many years, Barbara Leger; and parents, Leland Carl Dunigan, and Vivian June Hanson Dunigan.

