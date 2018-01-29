Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. at Crowley First Church of the Nazarene for William M. “Bill” Crouch Jr., 71, who died Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at 11:30 p.m. at DeRidder Retirement Center in DeRidder.

Rev. Greg Beaty and Rev. Glenn Messer will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, Iota, and Thursday from 9 a.m. to service at Crowley First Church of the Nazarene.

Burial will be in Maxie Cemetery.

Bill was a 1964 graduate of Springhill High School. In 1968 he graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physical Education and Social Studies. That same year he began his teaching career in Delhi for one semester before moving to Rayne High School after marrying Laura Henderson of Iota.

In 1982 Bill earned his Master of Education in Counseling from Louisiana State University. “Mr. Crouch” was a fixture at Rayne High School for 40 years, teaching such classes as Social Studies, World Geography, Economics, World History, American History, Civics and Driver’s Education.

During his time at Rayne High School he transitioned from the classroom to Guidance Counselor which later led to becoming a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC).

Bill was a very active member of his local church, the First Church of the Nazarene in Crowley, as well as holding numerous positions on the Louisiana District of the Church of the Nazarene. He loved southern gospel music and was responsible for bringing some of the biggest names in gospel music to the Nazarene church for concerts over the years.

“Bill” is survived by his wife of 48 years, Laura June Henderson Crouch of Iota; one daughter, Cherie C. Cundiff and husband Scott of Houston, Texas; one son, Tracy Crouch and wife Valerie of DeRidder; one sister, Dr. Rebecca Crouch-Ryals of Jonesboro; five grandchildren, Sarah Cundiff, Matthew Cundiff, Ryan Crouch, Abbigayle Crouch and Annaleigh Crouch.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. William M. Crouch Sr. and Martha Odle Crouch.

Pallbearers will be Tracy Crouch, Scott Cundiff, Gary Henderson, Ted Henderson, Barry Ryals and Dwayne Petry.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Crouch and Matthew Cundiff.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 509 Duson Ave., Iota, 337-779-2669.