A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Crowley for Willie James Mayfield, 74, of Crowley on Saturday, July 22, at 10 a.m., with Father Godwin Imoru officiating. Visitation will be held at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Crowley on Saturday, July 22, from 8:15 a.m. until the time of his funeral Mass.

Willie was born in Crowley on Nov. 19, 1942, to Clarence Mayfield and Alzina Breaux Mayfield. Willie was called from this life on July 13, 2017. Willie enjoyed fishing and cooking BBQ for his family and friends. He also enjoyed watching wrestling. Willie was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Willie is survived by his two sons, Wilfred Etienne (Ashley) of Leesville and Willie Mayfield Thomas (Anya) of New Iberia; his three daughters, Trulena Morgan of Houston, Alzina Mayfield of Mermentau and Ericka Williams of Crowley; his four brothers, Wilbert Mayfield, of Crowley, Harrington Mayfield of Crowley, Raymond Mayfield of Crowley and Andrus Mayfield of Crowley; his two sisters, Margie Dominque (Riley) of Rayne and Archy Jones (Albert) of Crowley; and his 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Willie is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Alzina Mayfield; and his three brothers, Melvin Mayfield, Anthony Mayfield and Junius Mayfield.

