RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Wilson John Guidry, 90, of Rayne, was celebrated on Monday, Oct. 9, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne.

Father Christopher Cambre, associate pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, served as celebrant. Entombment with military honors followed in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2 Mausoleum in Rayne.

Visitation began on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home of Rayne with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. Visitation continued on Monday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. in the funeral home.

Mr. Guidry passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in a Rayne health care facility.

A native and lifelong resident of Acadia Parish, Mr. Guidry was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

As a member of The Greatest Generation, Mr. Guidry enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II at age 18. He served in the Pacific Theater of Operations, and was awarded the Philippine Liberation Medal, Asiatic Pacific Medal, and the Victory Ribbon. He was a former member of American Legion Post 77.

Following the war, Mr. Guidry worked at Prevost Brothers Lumber Yard and Benoit Lumber Yard for many years. He later worked with his son at Charles Guidry Cabinetry Co.

Mr. Guidry enjoyed gardening and woodworking, but his greatest joy was caring for and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Letie Arceneaux Guidry of Rayne; son, Charles W. Guidry and wife Sepha of Roberts Cove; daughters, Charlotte A. Champagne and husband Cecil of Nederland, Texas, Debbie M. Prejean and husband Kenneth of Oak Ridge, North Carolina, and Debra L. Barousse and husband Blake of Hoover, Alabama; daughter-in-law, Yvonne Gossen Guidry of Rayne; 16 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild on the way. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.

Preceding Mr. Guidry in death were his parents, Ulysse Guidry and Adolphenia Callier Guidry; son, Michael J. Guidry; sister, Mildred Guidry; and brother, Lloyd Guidry.

Serving as pallbearers were Charles Guidry, Kenneth Prejean, Matt Guidry, Blake Barousse, Svend Svendson and Brian Guidry.

Readers for the Mass were Ben Prejean and Monica Smith; serving as giftbearers were Johnny Guidry and Kristie Niemoeller.

