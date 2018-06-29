Woodrow “Woody” Carter

Fri, 06/29/2018 - 1:01pm Saja Hoffpauir
GLOSTER, Mississippi

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness the passing of a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Woody Carter went to meet our heavenly father on June 27, 2018, after battling a lengthy illness.
Funeral Services for Woodrow “Woody” Carter, age 67, will be held at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, Mississippi, on Saturday, June 30, with the Rev. Reggie Foreman officiating.
Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 3 p.m..
Woody will be laid to rest at Roseland Cemetery in Gloster, Mississippi.

