RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 5, , at 2 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Xander Cruz Benoit, 5, who passed away on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, at 8:42 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

Pastor Berl Adams, pastor of First Baptist Church in Church Point, will be officiating for the services. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Church New Cemetery in Rayne.

The family requested the visitation to begin on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne. Visitation resumes on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 8 a.m.. until time of services.

Survivors include his mom, Maegen Ann Benoit and Rosemary Benoit of Rayne; his maternal grandparents, Lee and Valerie Benoit of Rayne; one uncle, Damien Lee and wife Lindsey Benoit of Rayne; his maternal great-grandmother, Annie Guillory of Rayne; grandparents, Karen Tweedel of Lafayette and Rodney Tweedel of Church Point; two maternal great uncles, Joe and Mike Guillory, both of Rayne; and one maternal great aunt, Connie Menard of Rayne.

Xander was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandparents, Ozone Benoit Jr. and Cidalise Benoit; his maternal great-grandfather, Leroy Guillory; and his maternal great-great-grandmother, Grace Sarver.

