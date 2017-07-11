RAYNE - Memorial services were held on Wednesday, July 12, at 2:30 p.m. at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Yvonne Katherine Sarsfield, 63, who died Wednesday July 5, 2017, at her residence in Rayne.

Interment was in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Fr. Allen Breaux, associate pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Duson, conducted the memorial services.

Survivors include three sisters, Susan Sarsfield of Scott, Nancy Saltzman of Rayne and Colleen Sarsfield Guidry and husband Mark of Rayne; two brothers, Garrett “Rusty” Sarsfield and wife Marie of New Iberia, and Patrick Sarsfield and wife Sandra of Indian Bayou; sister-in-law, Susan Helo Sarsfield of Crowley; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by his parents, Garrett “Red” Sarsfield Sr. and Yvonne Bercier Sarsfield; and two brothers, Timmy Sarsfield and David Sarsfield.

A Rosary was prayed Wednesday, July 12, at noon in Gossen Funeral Home.

The family requested that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 12, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

