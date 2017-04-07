Lady Wolves among All-District honorees

The Rayne High Lady Wolves Basketball Team completed the 2016-2017 season with another trip to the state playoffs before falling in the second round.

With that success, two Lady Wolves were named to this season’s 3-4A All-District Team.

Point guard Tajané Butler was listed among first-team honorees. The senior team leader averaged seven points per game, but helped the Lady Wolves the most on defense with 112 steals during year or a 3.6 average.

Butler also led with 112 assists for her teammates, while dumping in 297 during her senior campaign.

Sophomore guard Ti’esha Young was named in honorable mention listings for her dedicated play.

3-4A All-District

Honorees

First Team

Rayne - Tajané Butler, LaGrange - B. Williams,

Leesville - J’mani Ingram, DeRidder - Dominguque

Davis and Janaijia Marks

Most Valueable Player

Dominque Davis, DeRidder

Coach of the Year, DeRidder

Second Team

Crowley - Tiona Breaux, LaGrange - N. Brown, Washington-Marion - Jalayne Stansberry, DeRidder - Jalissa Feagins and Alanna Harris

Honorable Mention

Rayne - Ti’esha Young, LaGrange - D. Thomas, N. Carrier; Leesville - J. Ielle, M. Phillips; Crowley - L. Hoffpauir; Washington-Marion - T. Jordan and D. Bourdelon