Lady Wolves in district play

The Lady Wolves Volleyball Team picked up a district win over Eunice High during a Thursday afternoon contest, 25-6, 25-7, 27-25).

Kendal Edmond and Savanna LaCombe shared top kills on the day with seven each. Edmond also collected a block while LaCombe recorded two aces and two digs.

Kennedie Bourgeois had five kills during the win, while teammates Tiesha Young, Hannah McKenzie and Taylor Thevis struck with three kills each.

Young also added six assists, five aces and three digs. McKenzie had two assists while Thevis put up three blocks.

Finishing off net play were Destini Carrier, Emma Pastor and Lindsey Batten each with a kill, while Carrier and Batten each recorded six assists.

Trinity Axtell led digs with eight.

During Rayne’s district contest against Crowley High earlier in the week, the Lady Wolves fell to the Crowley Ladies in four sets, 15-25, 18-25, 26-16, 23-25).

In the tight contest, Emma Pastor and Kennedie Bourgeois each donated five kills to led net play. Bourgeois also had an ace and dig, while Pastor also recorded two digs.

Adding two kills apiece were Destini Carrier, Savanna LaCombe, Tiesha Young, Peyton Richard and Taylor Thevis.

Young and Carrieralso ran the offense with four assists each.

The Lady Wolves were scheduled to meet Iota High on Tueaday, followed by a home contest Wednesday against Church Point.

The Lady Wolves are presently at 2-1 in district play and all tied up at 10-10 in season action.

Rayne will continue district play next week on Tuesday (Oct. 10) at Northwest and a home matchup against intra-parish rival Crowley High on Thursday (Oct. 12) at Rayne High School.