Lady Wolves fall in first round of state playoffs

SHREVEPORT - With a win on Friday over Morgan City in the first round of the 2016-2017 state basketball playoffs, the No. 10-ranked Rayne High Lady Wolves traveled to Shreveport on Monday where they met the No. 7-ranked Raiders of Huntington High in second round action.

Despite a slight 16-15 first quarter lead for the Lady Wolves, the Raiders kicked things up a notch in the second quarter out-scoring Rayne 18-7 for a 33-23 halftime score.

The second half saw Keysuana More drain a couple treys and Tajané Butler record three steals to get the Lady Wolves closer. But, Huntington remained in control in the final quarter for the 54-46 win.

Rayne was led in scoring by senior Keysuana Moore with 17 points on the night, including three 3-pointers from beyond the arch.

Senior Tajané Butler added 11 points for the Lady Wolves, and also led with six steals.

Rayne scoring was completed by Amari Collins, Kelsey Kelly and Tiesha Young, each with four points, followed by Paige Figaro with a trio, and a bucket by Devin Sias.

“Coming off a high of last season,” stated Rayne High Coach Chester Randell of last year’s state runner-up finish, “I’m glad we made it back to the playoffs. We lost a lot at graduation, but we had some returners that helped a lot this year.”

Randell continued, “I think it came down of them (Huntington) playing harder than us. I warned our girls since the first week of practice that the harder you practice, the harder you play. That was very evident tonight.”

Randell concluded, “We shot well, rebounded pretty good, but missed plenty of layups, something we’ve struggled with all season.”