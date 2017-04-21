Lady Wolves fall in playoff opener at North DeSoto

Any hopes the Lady Wolves had of pulling off a major upset in the Class 4A softball playoffs were put to rest early Friday afternoon in Rayne’s matchup with No. 1 seed North DeSoto.

The Lady Wolves ran into a buzzsaw in hurler Emma Cailie Delafield and struggled to figure her out in a 10-0 first-round loss.

Rayne, the No. 32 seed, finished the 2016-2017 season with a 6-19 record.

The Lady Griffins improved to 27-3 overall and was scheduled to meet Franklin Parish or Leesville in the regional round.

Delafield faced the minumum 18 batters in the contest that was halted after the sixth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule. She threw 70 pitches for 52 strikes and struck out 15 Rayne batters.

Jessie Cary was the lone Rayne hitter to reach base on the day, getting to first on a fielding error. She was then caught at second on a steal attempt.

The only other Lady Wolf to put the ball into play was leadoff hitter Trinity Axtell with a line-out to third in the first inning, while Elizabeth Daigle slapped a ground out to second base later in the sixth frame.

The Lady Griffins banged out 11 hits off Rayne senior hurler Madison Venable, including four long balls.