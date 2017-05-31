Lady Wolves named among All-District softball selections

The Rayne High Lady Wolves completed the 2016-2017 softball season with enough wins for a place in the 4A State Playoffs at the No. 32 seed.

With that position, the Lady Wolves hit the road to Stonewall of the Shreveport area for first round action against the top-seed of 4A, North DeSoto who halted all hopes of scoring a Rayne upset.

For their efforts, a number of Lady Wolves were recognized for their efforts throughout the season when selections were announced during 3-4A All-District picks.

1st Team

At shortstop for the Lady Wolves was Trinity Axtell who was named 1st Team All-District shortstop. In addition to her collective glove work and fielding skills, she also posted a .462 batting average.

2nd Team

Six Rayne teammates were named during 2nd Team All-District selections, including Brittney Broussard, Madison Venable, Madalyn Dupont, Savanna LaCombe, Kennedie Bourgeois and Peyton Richard.

Broussard manned the catching position for the Lady Wolves, The one of two seniors posted a .231 batting average but vacuumed behind the plate for a productive senior campaigne.

Venable was named the 2nd Team All-District pitcher while posting a .298 batting average during her senior campaign.

At second base was Madalyn Dupont who tallied a .471 batting average who controlling the middle of the defensive field for the Lady Wolves.

LaCombe proved worthy at third base for the Lady Wolves as she covered the hot corner while posting a .433 batting average.

In the outfield for Rayne was Bourgeois who recorded a .385 batting average while defending centerfield.

Rounding our the Rayne second team selections is Richard as she was tabbed a utility player with a .915 fielding average.

Also...

Rayne High players named also selected during All-District picks are first baseman Tori Arceneaux and Jessi Cary in left field as honorable mention picks.

“I’m proud of the hard work these young aldies have put into this season,” stated Rayne High Head Coach Natalie Travasos. “Who we faced this year showed us what we have to focus on and improve for next season.”