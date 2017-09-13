Lady Wolves show promise as district approaches

RAYNE - The Rayne High Lady Wolves Volleyball Team are well into the 2017-2018 season and are showing improvement as noted by Head Coach Stephanie Garrett.

“We’re still collecting our bearings,” Garrett stated as her Lady Wolves are readying for district play next week. “But, we are showing some progress as we get farther in the schedule. I hope our players can remain at the level they need to pull out the wins we need once district begins.”

The Lady Wolves collected a 2-1 tally in both the Westlake and Carencro Tournaments.

At Westlake, they claimed wins over North Vermilion and Sulphur but fell to hosting Westlake.

Leading the offense were Emma Pastor, Hannah McKenzie, Taylor Thevis, Destini Carrier, Kendal Edmond, Savanna LaCombe and Keenedie Bourgeois.

Assists were led by Lindsey Batten, Hannah McKenzie and Destini Carrier.

At Carencro, the Lady Wolves collected wins over North Vermilion and Hamilton Christian, with the offense led by Destini Carrier, Hannah McKenzie and TiEsha Young in assists.

Leading kills for the tournament were Kendal Edmond, Savanna LaCombe, Peyton Richard, Hannah McKenzie and Taylor Thevis.

Rayne High was scheduled to host Carencro on Tuesday and Northside today (Thursday).

They will travel to the Barbe Tournament this weekend, followed by a road game Tuesday before beginning district play on Thursday (Sept. 21) as they host Northwest.