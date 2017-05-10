Rayne’s Breaux places at 4-A State Track Meet

BATON ROUGE - There was no gold for Acadia Parish athletes who competed in the 2017 LHSAA’s State Track and Field Championships Friday and Saturday.

But, there was a silver lining for three of them.

In Class 4A, Crowley High’s Chris Lewis landed a runner-up finish with a leap of 46-5 1/4 in the triple jump. Lewis was second to Washington-Marion standout Chris Edwards, who won the event with a mark of 50-11 1/2.

Church Point and Iota athletes also claimed silver medals, those in the Class 3A girls competition.

Church Point’s Hannah Richard was second in the javelin with a throw of 131-3 and Iota’s Chloe Smith was second in the 800-meter run (2:20.09).

Smith also finished eighth in the 300-meter hurdles (51.98).Crowley’s girls scored 12 points to place 19th of the 32 teams in Class 4A.

Ajah Williams scored a fourth place finish in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.34. Teammate Jalaysia Hebert was right on her heels, finishing fifth in a time of 15.37.

Hebert also finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles and she ran a leg on Crowley’s 4x200 fifth-place relay team along with Kamryn Franklin, Jayliah Vallian and Anijah Williams. They clocked a time of 1:47.21.

Kneeland also finished eighth in the triple jump at 34-5.

On the boys side, Crowley’s Jeremy Johnson was seventh in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.61.

Johnson also teamed wih Obadiah Butler, Tyrone Shelvin and Yefri Sanchez to clock a seventh-place time of 3:27.46 in the 4x400 relay.

Rose Regan and Abigail Fontenot each logged in a seventh-place finish for the Lady Bulldogs.

Regan ran a 5:47.80 time in the 1600-meter run and Fontenot clocked a 16.45 in the 100-meter hurdles.

Church Point received a fourth-place showing from Madison Guillory in the girls discus (102-7) and Breelyn Jones was fourth in the boys 100-meter dash (10.68).

Rayne High’s Richard Breaux added a fifth-place finish in the shot put for the Wolves with a 44-4 1/2 toss.