Rayne defense shuts down Leesville for regional win

LEESVILLE - The Rayne High Wolves traveled to Leesville on Friday where they met the Leesville Wampus Cats in the regional round of the 4A state playoffs.

The meeting was the teams’ second of the 2017 season with the Wolves taking a 28-18 win during the contest held in Leesville during week No. 5.

Friday’s contest was almost a repeat performance as the Rayne High defense limited the Leesville offense for a 28-7 regional round win.

“This was a good night,” stated Rayne High Head Coach Curt Ware on the win. “Our offense ran their plays, special teams did their job and defense held tough.”

The Wolves held Leesville to only 78 rushng yards, forcing the Wampus Cats to the air where they recorded 157 yards on 18 completions.

“We kind of knew what to expect, what they run; but, all teams improve as the season progresses and you never know,” continued Ware on the win. “They’re (Leesville) a good team. All teams at this point are good or they wouldn’t be here.”

Following a three and out for the Leesville offense by the Rayne defense, the Wolves posted the first points on the scoreboard early in the first quarter and never lost the lead.

Off a short punt, Trent Winbush and Darien Harmon combined for a 53-yard scoring drive, capped off with a Harmon 14-yard touchdown run. The first of four extra points by Morgan Manuel saw a 7-0 Rayne lead half way through the first quarter.

On Rayne’s very next possession, the Wolves only needed a 12-yard run by Harmon to set up a Winbush 36-yard touchdown run. Manuel’s extra point saw Rayne increase their lead to 13-0 as the second quarter began.

Holding off a long Wampus Cats drive, the Wolves assumed possession at their own 40-yard line. Harmon and Winbush combined their running skills once again, setting up a touchdown run by Johnny Deculit late in the seocnd quarter. The extra point by Manuel increased Rayne lead to 21-0 for the halftime break.

Leesville’s lone scoring drive saw the Wampus Cats rush and throw for 78 yards in the third quarter, sealed with a touchdown run by Dante Galleshaw. The point after saw Rayne still hold a 21-7 lead as the final quarter began.

Rayne’s final score for the evening saw Darien Harmon rush to setup a Darian Richard 15-yard touchdown completion to Marlon Foreman. Manuel split the uprights on his fourth and final extra point for a 28-7 Rayne lead, which held for the finale.

Leesville saw their last drive of the game end near midfield as Jamarcus Monroe nabbed an interception to seal the win for the Wolves.

Winbush led Rayne rushing yards with 14 carries for 148 yards and a touchdown, followed closely by Harmon with 104 yards with 18 carries and a touchdown. Deculit recorded four carries for 11 yards with a touchdown.

The stingy Rayne defense was led by Tony Roberts with 9.5 tackles including seven solos, five assists, a QB sack and two tackles for a loss.

Winbush recorded 6.5 tackles with an interception and TFL, with Monroe having six tackles along with an interception.

Wolves Canaan Olivier, Antonio Gabriel and Foreman recorded four tackles, with Gabriel adding 2.5 TFL.

Completing the Rayne defensive stats were Ron Roberts and John Daigle with two tackles, Jamien Evans and Tavares Poullard with two, and Tyreece Beverly, Johnny Deculit and Collin Broussard.

With Friday’s regional round win, the Wolves will meet No. 14-ranked Cecilia who gained a surprise 23-21 regional win over No. 3 Benton.

The quarterfinal matchup of the two Acadiana teams will be held Friday at Wolf Stadium. Kick-off is 7 p.m.