Rayne High district diamond action

The Rayne High Lady Wolves Softball Team began district play last week on a high note.

During a road trip to Lafayette, the Lady Wolves faced Teurlings Catholic and handled the Rebels with a 11-7 win.

Madalyn Dupont threw the win for Rayne as she took the mound once again.

Leading at the plate were Jade Louvierre and Jessi Cary, each with two hits.

Finishing up the Rayne hits were Kassidie Bourgeois, Trinity Axtell and Savanna LaCombe, each connecting for one hit a piece.

Rayne’s second district contest saw STM slide by the Lady Wolves on their home diamond, handing Rayne a 4-1 loss for a 1-1 district start.

The Lady Wolves are scheduled to meet Northside High School during a road contest today (Thursday), followed by another road trip to New Iberia where they are slated to meet Westgate High on March 20th.

WOLVES

During the weekend tournament held in Baton Rouge hosted by University High, the Rayne High Wolves Basball Team fell short and dropped two contests.

In opening diamond action on Friday, the Wolves lost to hosting University Lab3-7 and on Saturday they fell to West Feliciana in a tight 7-8 contest.

The Wolves were scheduled to meet Grand Lake and Church Point this week prior to their own RHS Wolves Tournament slated this weekend, March 16-17, at Gossen Memorial Park in Rayne.

Next weekend will see the Wolves begin district play on Tuesday, March 20, when they play host to Teurlings Catholic, followed by a road contest to Lafayette to take on Teurlings on their our diamond.