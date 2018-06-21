Rayne High trio tabbed on Class 4A All-State Team

RAYNE – The Rayne Wolves made a remarkable playoff run during the 2018 prep baseball season, advancing all the way to the state quarterfinals before bowing out to district foe Westgate.

A major part of the Wolves’ success was due to the play of three players - Demarcus James, Alex Savoy and Darian Richard.

That trio was recently rewarded for their efforts when they were named to the LSWA Class 4A All-State honorable mention list by a panel of sports writers from across the state.

James, a senior first baseman for the Wolves, hit .398 on the year with eight doubles, four triples, three home runs and 32 RBI.

Savoy, a senior second baseman logged a .380 average with three doubles, three triples and 17 RBIs while posting a .566 slugging percentage.

Richard, a junior outfielder, hit for a .398 clip with two doubles, three triples, one home run and 24 RBI.

Headlining the 4A All-State teams was an ace pitcher and slugging infielder who led their teams to state championships.

Peyton Lejeune of Teurlings Catholic was voted the Most Valuable Player on the baseball squad after compiling an 11-3 record.

Annemarie Peavy, who hit a blistering .521 with 10 home runs to help Parkview Baptist win the Division II softball championship, was selected as the MVP for the softball squad.

J. D. Stephens of Benton, who led the ninth-seeded Tigers on a surprise run to the Class 4A state championship was named Coach of the Year. Stephens’ Tigers knocked off top seed Breaux Bridge, No. 5 seed West Ouachita and No. 3 seed DeRidder en route to the title.

DeRidder’s Todd Schulz was picked as the Coach of the Year after leading his team to the first softball title in the program’s history. The Dragons beat the state’s two top-seeded teams, West Ouachita and Morgan City, to claim the crown.

Joining Lejeune on the baseball team were fellow pitchers Luke Honeycutt of West Ouachita (9-2), Blake Ougel of South Lafourche (11-2) and Cole Mouton of Breaux Bridge (9-0). Julian Leon of Breaux Bridge was chosen as the catcher.

Infielders included Peyton Parker of West Ouachita (.357), Kanin Dodge of Teurlings Catholic (.342), M.D. Talley of Neville (.417) and Christian Gonzalez of Breaux Bridge (.464).

Outfielders chosen were Wes Toups of E.D. White (.475), Cameron LeJeune of DeRidder (.392) and Connor Joffrion of Parkview Baptist (.361).

Utility players were Chipper Menard of DeRidder (11-2), Rensuke Higashihama of Riverdale (7-2), Mason Pesson of St. Thomas More (9-1) and Hayden Judice of Teurlings Catholic.

Pitchers on the softball team included Kennedy Hebert of Morgan City (25-5), Shelby Carlson of West Ouachita (12-5), Anna Bordelon of Parkview Baptist (13-1) and Lauren Parson of DeRidder (17-7). The catcher is Kelsey Mobley of Grant (.404).

Infielders chosen were Peavy, Madison Prejean of St. Thomas More (.409), Mackenzi David of Teurlings Catholic (.500) and Jana Boudreaux of Cecilia (.458).

Outfielders selected were Ashlyn Roach of West Ouachita (.528), Audrey Greely of Parkview Baptist (.579) and Kailey LaFrere of DeRidder (.368).

Utility Paitlyn Desormeaux of STM (.402), Alexis Wadsworth of Pearl River (.567), Hailey Ebey of North DeSoto (.408), Allie Vincent of Morgan City (.505) and Katylon Ward of Grant (18-14).