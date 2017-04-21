Rayne Wolves among All-District honorees
The Rayne High Wolves Boy’s Basketball Team completed the 2016-2017 season with a trip to the state playoffs, where they fell in the first round.
Do to their success, two Wolves were named to this season’s 3-4A All-District Team.
Point guard Drekylon Gibson was listed among second-team honorees. The junior team leader averaged 12 points and 6 assists per game. In addition, he tallied 3.2 steals on defense.
Senior forward Dontray Leopaul was named to the All-Defensive Team for his dedicated play.
Named during honorable mention picks were senior guards DeWayne Smith and Notorious McClelland, along with junior forwards Tony Roberts and Braylon Bonnom.
3-4A All-District
First Team
Crowley - Chris Osten, DeRidder - Randy Gladney, Washington-Marion - DaVantre Vitor and Ferontay Banks, LaGrange - J’Son Brooks
Most Valueable Player
DaVantre Vitor, Washington-Marion
Coach of the Year
Albert Hartwell, Wasington-Marion
Second Team
Rayne - Drekylon Gibson, Crowley - Josh Burnett,
Leesville - Terrell Lucas, DeRidder - Dre Bagley,
Wasington-Marion - Michael Thomas
All-DeFensive Team
Rayne - Dontray Leopaul,
Crowley - Perry Myles, DeRidder - Deirico Smith,
LaGrange - Donte Clark, Leesville - Kydedrion Spriggs, Washington-Marion - Diallo Small
HONORABLE MENTION
Rayne - DeWayne Smith,Notorious McClelland,
Tony Roberts, Braylin Bonnom