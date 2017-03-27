Wolves collect wins during Memorial Tournament

RAYNE - The Rayne High Wolves hosted the 2017 Annual Andrew Abshire Memorial Baseball Tournament over the weekend at Gossen Memorial Park.

Friday’s contest saw Rayne High host St. Martinville with the Wolves claiming a 6-1 win over the Tigers.

The Wolves captured the lead in the first inning on a Lee James sacrifice fly which scored Hunter Meche who reached base on a walk.

Rayne scored three runs in the fourth inning as scores came on a single by Zack Fontenot, a single by Collin Broussard, and a passed ball. Each driving in a run were Fontenot, Broussard, and James.

The Wolves recorded 10 stolen bases during the win with Alex Savoy leading the way with three on the day.

Recording the win on the mound for the Wolves was Julian Harvey who went the distance in seven innings recording six strikeouts and allowing six hits.

During Rayne High’s second game of the tournament they claimed a 13-0 shutout over Fairview High.

In addition to two runs in the second and another in the third inning, the Wolves put the game away in the fourth inning with 10 runs.

Rayne’s big inning was due in part to a double by Collin Broussard, walk by Tanner Lagrange, triple by Eric Alleman, double by Zack Fontenot, and a single by Lee James.

The Wolves collected 3 hits in the ballgame as Hunter Meche, Fontenot, Alleman and Broussard each collected multiple hits on the day. Fontenot and Meche all had three hits to lead the Wolves.

James threw four innings collecting two K’s while giving up three hits and three walks. Touchet threw one inning and collected one strikeout.

The Rayne defense also contributed towards the win as the defenders commited no errors on the field. Wyatt Comeaux had the most chances in the field with six.

Rayne runners also tore up the base paths, as three players stole at least two bases. Alleman led the way with three.

In an earlier contest last week, Grand Lake slid by the Wolves in a 2-1 battle at Gossen Memorial Park that went into exra innings.

Grand Lake took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning before Rayne answered with a run of their own in the fourth to tie things up. The run was scored by Broussard on a deep scrafice to center by Richard.

With the score tied at 1-all, Grand Lake needed an extra inning to score on a rare error by the Wolves.

Collecting hits for the Wolves were Alex Savoy, Jaylen Reed, Collin Broussard and Wyatt Comeaux.

On the mound for Rayne during the har-fought loss was Hunter Meche who threw seven innings and recording 11 strikeouts while giving up one walk, four hits and a run. Harvey turned in one inning and gave up one hit and one run.

The Wolves were slated to meet LaGrange this week during their first district contest of the season, followed by a home district game against LaGrange today (Thursday). They will travel to Brusly Saturday before another district contest at home against Leesville on Tuesday.

Lady Wolves

The Lady Wolves participated in the Erath Softball Invitational over the weekend and saw their plans go haywire in two contests.

Rayne fell to Erath in a 14-4 loss in the opening contest, despite holding a slim lead early on.

Sharing the 11 Rayne hits were Kennedie Bourgeois, Jessie Cary, Elizabeth Daigle, Madison Venable, Jade Louviere, and Madalyn Dupont, Tori Arceneaux and Trinity Axtell with two each.

In their second game of the tournament, the Lady Wolves fell to New Iberia Senior High, 3-1.

Rayne hit the scoreboard first as Dupont tagged home on a Savanna LaCombe RBI single.

NISH answered in the second inning for a 1-all tie, but added two additional runs in the fourth inning which held up for the 3-1 NISH win.

Claiming Rayne hits wereLaCombe, Dupont, Venable and Broussard.

The Lady Wolves were slated to meet Crowley High this week during a district contest, followed by a home district game against DeRidder today (Thursday). They will host Northside Christian on Friday and Sacred Heart of Ville Platte on Monday before traveling to Leesville on Tuesday for another district contest.