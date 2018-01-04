Wolves continue with football honors

The Rayne High Wolves made their mark during the 2017 football season by attaining a semi-final finish in the 4A state playoffs.

“When you compete in the district we were in this season and end up where we did,” stated Rayne High Head Coach Curt Ware, “you have to be proud of these guys. They went above and beyond where anyone thought they would end up at the end of the season. As a coach, you can’t ask for more than that.”

Ware, whose Wolves posted a 13-3 season, ended the season one week shy of the 4A state finals falling to Lakeshore in the semifinals.

No surprise as the announcement was made of the district’s offensive MVP, Rayne High’s Trent Winbush. The speedy running back posted 2,539 rushing yards, breaking the school’s record long held by Josh Reed, LSU standout and professional player.

Joining Winbush in first team offensive selections were two teammates, running back Darien Harmon, offensive lineman Tyler Carriere and tackle Ethan Hennings.

Harmon was also named 4-4A’s Defensive Athlete. He was joined by teammates Johnny Deculit at defensive back, and defensive linemen Tyreece Beverly and Jamian Evans.

Rayne High was also represented during second team offensive picks, including offensive linemen Christian Svendsen at center, Tavares Poullard at guard, along with Morgan Manuel at kicking duties.

Wolves named to the defensive second team unit were defensive tackle Antonio Gabriel, linebacker Jamarcus Monroe and Winbush, who also nabbed a spot to defensive back.

Honorable mention Rayne High honorees were Tora Benoit, Collin Broussard, John Daigle, Zack Fontenot, Marlon Foreman, Canaan Olivier, Tony Roberts.

First Team

OFFENSE

QB Wesley Blazek TCH

RB Trent Winbush Rayne

RB Darien Harmon Rayne

*RB Trejun Jones Carencro

*RB Tyreese Jackson Westgate

WR Dion Senegal Carencro

WR Morris Dugas Northside

C Landon Burton STM

G Tyler Carrier Rayne

*G Grant Young STM

*G Chase Arwood TCH

T Thomas Deloach STM

*T Ethan Hennings Rayne

*T Thomas Perry TCH

TE Thomas Morton STM

ATH Mason Pesson STM

K Trevor Robertson STM

KR Landon Trosclair Westgate

OMVP Trent Winbush Rayne

DEFENSE

DT Sam Greenwood STM

DT Jamian Evans Rayne

DE Brandon Gannon STM

*DE Keon Jean-Batiste Carencro

*DE Tyreece Beverly Rayne

LB Beau Leblanc TCH

LB Cole Newland TCH

LB Brian Angelle Carencro

LB Hall Laborde STM

DB Bailey Prejean TCH

DB Ernest Dejean Westgate

DB Treylon Barnaba Carencro

*DB Johnny Deculit Rayne

*DB Jude Joseph STM

FLEX Darien Harmon Rayne

P Trey Perry Carencro

DMVP Paul Laborde STM

Second Team

OFFENSE

QB Caleb Holstein STM

RB Alexander Garber TCH

RB Landon Trosclair TCH

RB Chris Primeaux STM

WR Kayshon Boutte Westgate

WR Seth Laviolette TCH

C Christian Svendsen Rayne

G Kam Fontenette Westgate

G Tavares Poullard Rayne

T Justin Mathews TCH

TE Skyron Littleton Carencro

ATH Treylon Barnaba Carencro

K Connor Scott Westgate

K Morgan Manuel Rayne

KR Theontae Allen Carencro

DEFENSE

DT Kimoni Levine Northside

DT Antonio Gabriel Rayne

DE Jake McGuire TCH

DE Elliot Roundtree STM

LB Tyrese Bellard Northside

LB Quavo Jacob Westgate

LB Blaise Begnaud TCH

LB Jamarcus Monroe Rayne

DB Brendan Willis Carencro

DB Cade Broussard STM

DB Jason Castille Northside

DB Trent Winbush Rayne

FLEX Hayden Judice TCH

P Jansen Mayea Westgate

Honorable Mention

Rayne: Tora Benoit, Collin Broussard, John Daigle, Zack Fontenot, Marlon Foreman, Canaan Olivier, Tony Roberts.

Carencro: Gerald Broussard, Billy Clay, Jaeden Despanie, Danvonrick Foster, Dylan John, Desmond Johnnie, Titus Major, Artrell Marks, Chance Prejean, Jaron Royer.

Northside: Taylon Andrus, Mason Arceneaux, Angelo Boundreaux, Jaquil Lee, Kemoni Levine, Keshon McZeal, Robert Senegal, Billy Sonnier, K’Shawn Zeno.

STM: Grant Arceneaux. William Cryer, Connor Denais, Luke Howard, Greg Mahtook, Brennan Romero, Blake St. Cyr, Ben Thibodeaux.

TCH: Cole Champagne, Patrick Green, Kross Guillory, Jordan Howard, Hunter Landry, Dylan Langlinais, Bryant Masson, Connor Talbot.

Westgate: Jessie Badeaux, Damen Charles, Tyran Dands, Ron Madison, Zy Narcisse, Kavin Touriac, Kenery Touriac.