Wolves drop district opener to Teurlings, 34-20

RAYNE - With homecoming festivities in full force Friday evening, the Rayne High Wolves hosted the Teurlings Rebels in both teams’ district opener, capping off Homecoming Week.

But, the Rebels’ depth was a little too much for the Wolves as Teurlings spoiled Homecoming for Rayne High fans, 34-20.

“They (Teurlings) have so much depth,” stated Rayne HIgh Head Coach Curt Ware following Friday’s loss to the Rebels. “I’m not trying to make excuses, but when you have a full offense and a full defense with no players playing both ways like we do, you gonna win some games. That’s what they did tonight.”

The Rebels collected 345 total offensive yards compared to Rayne’s 252.

The Wolves saw a passing game as Teurlings’ Jakob Feliciano connected with 210 yards in the air on 16 completions.

The Wolves turned in 237 rushing yards led by Trent Winbush who tallied 143 yards with 17 carries and a touchdown.

Darien Harmon is still in comeback mode for the Wolves as he scored twice while collecting 90 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Rayne lit up the scoreboard first deep in the first quarter. An interception by Trent Winbush near midfield set up a 49-yard touchdown run by Darien Harmon. The extra point by Morgan Manuel put the Wolves up, 7-0.

Teurlings answered with a 70-yard drive ending with a Feliciano 25-yard pass completion to Chris Parrerson for a score. The extra point knotted the score at 7-all as the first quarter closed out.

On Rayne’s very next drive, Teurlings defender Gabe Ellis turned in a pick-six for another Rebel touchdown. The extra point placed Teurlings out front, 14-7.

The Rebels pulled out their bag of tricks for an off-side kick that worked like a charm, gaining possession at the 40-yard line. The very next play saw Feliciano connect with another TD completion for a 20-7 Teurlings lead mid-way through the second quarter.

Zach Fontenot returned the kickoff to Rayne’s own 40-yard line from where the Wolves began a 60-yard scoring drive ending with a short TD run by Darien Harmon. The extra point put Rayne in good position trailing by just a touchdown, 20-14, at the half.

The lone third quarter score was all Teurlings who recovered a Rayne fumble just 20 yards from striking distance. The Rebels rushed a couple plays for the score and a 27-14 lead heading into the last quarter of play.

Rayne’s defense continued to hold tough in the final quarter as they limited Rebel rushers, forcing Teurlings to hit the air again. Feliciano found Steven Cota for a 23-yard completion and Teurlings’ final touchdown of the night with a 34-14 lead with eight minutes remaining in the ballgame.

With a short kickoff and a penalty against the Rebels, Rayne rushers drove a 61-yard touchdown drive ending on a 52-yard run by Winbush. The extra point was slightly wide and Rayne trailed 34-20 with five minutes remaining.

The final Rayne drive came up short for the Wolves as the Rebels spoiled Homecoming celebrations with a 34-20 Teurlings win.

Leading the Rayne defense were Jamarcus Monroe and Tony Roberts each with 8.3 tackles on the night. Roberts also recorded a tackle for a loss. Ron Roberts and Marlon Foreman recorded 4.5 tackles, while Zach Fontenot, Tyreece Beberly and John Daigle recorded 3 each. Turning in two tackles each were Daren Harmon, Antonio Gabriel, Johnny Deculit, Trent Winbush, Canaan Olivier, Darien Wilridge and Jamien Evans.

“You’re looking at a two-touch ballgame,” stated Ware while evaluating Rayne stats. “Take away the pick-six and the fumble at the 20, we’re in this for a possible win. We had a couple of opportunities but they just fell short.”

The Wolves will try for a district win on Friday when they travel to Lafayette against Northside High.