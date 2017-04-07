Wolves even district slate, Ladies fall in stretch

The Wolves took a lead late in the ballgame and held on for a 7-2 districy win over Leesville High.

The win evened Rayne’s district slate at 2-all mid-way through the 2017 season.

As the contest was tied 1-all from a Hunter Meche run off a Erick Alleman sacrifice to center, the Wolves scored three runs in the fifth frame for a lead they retained.

Crossing the plate in the big fifth inning were Lee James, Collin Broussard and Tucker Babineaux who assumed base running duties for Huey Touchet who reached first on a single.

Leesville scored a single run in the bottom of the fifth, but the Wolves answered with Hunter Meche run in the sixth and another two in the seventh by Zack Fontenot and Darian Richard for the district win.

Recording the win for the Wolves was hurlers Collin Broussard and Huey Touchet. Broussard threw three frames for four strikeouts, three walks and no runs on two hits, while Touchet was on the mound for four innings recording three strikeouts, no walks and two runs on five hits.

In an earlier home contest against Leesville, the Wolves were handed a heartbreaker in a late-inning 2-1 loss.

Leesville was down 1-0 in the top of the fifth inning off a Hunter Meche score off a Alex Savoy RBI when Johnathon Harmon tripled off of Wolf hurler Hunter Meche, driving in two runs for the lead they kept for the win.

The pitching was strong on both sides with Leesville pitchers striking out five, while Rayne sat down ten on the day.

Collin Broussard led the Rayne offense with two hits in three at bats.

The Wolves were slated to host DeRidder today (Thursday) during another district contest, followed by a road game at Livonia on Saturday. They will continue district play on April 11th with a home contest against Washington-Marion at 6 p.m. at Gossen Memorial Park.

Lady Wolves

The Rayne High Lady Wolves have hit a snag in their district schedule with two hard losses.

In a home game against DeRidder, the Lady Wolves fell hard with a 19-0 score.

The Rayne batters were limited to only three hits during the contest behind a strong DeRidder pitching crew.

Claiming hits for the Lady Wolves were Tori Arceneaux with a single and a double, and Madison Venable with a single.

With a 8-0 lead, DeRidder scored six runs in the fifth frame for the shutout win.

Taking the loss on the mound for Rayne were Elizabeth Daigle (13 hits in 4 innings) and Madison Venable (one hit in the final inning).

During a road contest at Leesville, the Lady Wolves fell in another district contest with a 10-2 score.

With Leesville taking a 8-0 lead heading into the fifth inning, Rayne’s Jessie Cary and Madison Venable scored on RBIs by Tori Arceneaux and Trinity Axtell.

But it was too little too late as Leesville scored an extra run in the sixth inning for the win.

Madison Venable threw five innings for Rayne with one strikeout while giving up nine hits, while Elizabeth Daigle threw the last inning.

The Lady Wolves were schedule to meet Crowley High today (Thursday) during a 5:30 p.m. district contest at Gossen Memorial Park, followed by a non-district road trip at Beau Chene.

Rayne will honor their seniors on April 10th during “Senior Night” festivities prior to a non-district game against Church Point.