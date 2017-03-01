Wolves fall to Carencro in first round of playoffs

CARENCRO - The Rayne High Wolves traveled to Carencro High Friday evening where they faced the No. 10-ranked Bears in the first round of the state basketball playoffs.

The Wolves opened the first quarter of action on a good note outscoring the Bears, 13-11. But Carencro bounced back in the second quarter to take a 26-19 lead heading into the halftime break.

Carencro adjusted their game plan and outscored the Wolves 22-14 in the third quarter to cruise to a 60-48 win, advancing to the second round of the playoffs to be played next week.

The Bears were led by Treylon Barnaba with 13 points on the night.

Leading the Rayne scoring were Drekylon Gibson and Notorious McClelland each with 13 points.

Completing the Rayne scoring were Jamarcus Richard (2), Tony Roberts (2), Braylin Bonnom (7), Dontray Leopaul (6), Leon Williams (3), and Lamar Williams (4).

The Wolves entered post season at the 23rd slot of the playoofs bracket.

“We met a pretty good team tonight,” stated Rayne Coach Louis Handy following Fiday’s loss. “It could have gone our way, but our play tonight just didn’t get us to where we needed to be.”