Wolves fall to STM in district finale

RAYNE – It wasn't the ending they wanted nor wished for, but the Rayne High Wolves fell hard to the Cougars of St. Thomas More Friday evening 54-10 during their last district game of the 2018 season.

The Cougars struck early and hard with a quick 21-3 lead in the first quarter of play.

STM saw the enzone on a rushing TD and pass completion for a quick 14-0 lead.

But, Rayne answered early on.

Jamarcus Monroe, Darian Richard and Carlos Figaro combined for rushing gains leading a 27-yard scoring drive that was topped off with a 28-yard fieldgoal by Morgan Manuel for a 14-3 score.

The Cougars tallied once agin to complete the first quarter on a 32-yard touchdown completion and a 21-3 lead.

STM kept things rolling in the second quarter as they touched the endzone three additional times, brining their lead to 42-3 for the halftime break.

Two additional STM touchdowns in the third quarter saw the Cougars up 54-3 as the game headed into the fourth and final quarter.

The Wolves combined for an 80-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter. John Daigle, Figaro, Monroe and Jamarcus Monroe set up a touchdown run by Darian Richard. Manuel's extra point was good for the 54-10 score finale.

Of the 210 offensive yards Rayne was able to collect, the majority (194 yards) was turned in by the Wolves' rushing backfield.

Darian Richard led Rayne rushers with 13 carries for 82 yards and Rayne's only touchdown on the night.

Rayne's John Daigle collected 43 yards on eight carries and Elijah Young had 11 carries for 42 yards. Tyler Fontenot had one carry for 20 yards and Jamarcus Monroe collected 16 yards on the night.

The air attack for the Wolves was limited to three completions for 16 yards by sophomore quarterback Collin LaCombe.

Rayne receivers were Tyler Fontenot with 11 yards on two receptions and Darian Richad for five yards.

Leading the Rayne defense was Darian Richard with six tackles including four solos and four assists.

Will Arceneaux, Ron Roberts and Tyler Fontenot recorded three tackles each.

Completing the Rayne defense were Jamarcus Monroe, Morgan Manuel, Carlos Figaro and Bobby Guidry.

As of Friday's game, the Wolves were holding steady at the 31 position in the power rankings. They, along with the remaining teams who will be competing in post-season, will be informed of the sgtate brackets on Sunday, Nov. 4, during the LHSAA Pairings Show, which airs at 11 a.m. on COX Sports Television.

The brackets will also be posted on Louisiana High School Athletic Association website at LHSAA.org throughout the Pairing Show.