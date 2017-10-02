Wolves prepare for district with win over Leesville

LEESVILLE - Just as Rayne High is preparing for district to begin next week, the Wolves traveled to Leesville on Friday where they claimed a 28-18 win over the Wampus Cats.

“We collected ourselves, filled in where we needed to, and pulled out a win,” stated Rayne Head Coach Curt Ware following the Wolves’ closest score thus far as the Wolves now stand at 3-0 overall.

“With the kids we have out right now with injuries and the way everyone stepped up, I’m really proud of our team right now,” Ware continued. “We had a bunch of guys playing both sides tonight and really came through. The gutted it out and did what they had to do.”

With a first quarter that gave the impression of a great ballgame under the Friday night lights, the Wolves opened the second quarter ready to light up the scoreboard.

Rayne secondary defensiveman picked off a Leesville pass for an interception, setting up the Wolves near midfield. The 48-yard drive included runs by Trent Winbush, Darion SEnegal and Fontenot, Winbush found the endzone on a 17-yard touchdown run. A Morgan Manuel extra point gave the Wolves a quick 7-0 lead. But, more was yet to come.

On Rayne’s very next drive only two plays were need for another Wolf score, a return by Fontenot and a 24-yard touchdown run by Winbush. Manuel’s extra point saw Rayne increase their lead to 14-0 with more second quarter action to come.

As the Wolves took over at their own 29-yard line on an attempt by the Cats on fourth and 15, Rayne needed only one handoff for a 71-yard touchdown run by Darion Senegal. Another extra point by Manuel put the Wolves up 21-0 midway through the second quarter.

Leesville quarterback Chris Varges began to see his targets and combined a long drive ending in an eight-yard touchdown completion to Kobe Joiner. The point after attempt was wide and Rayne still held a favorable 21-6 lead.

In the closing minutes of the first half, Rayne cobined 14 plays for a 62-yard scoring drive, compliments of Winbush, Fontenot and Senegal. Winbush bulldozed his way into the endzone for his third touchdown of the night and Manuel split the uprights once again for a 28-6 lead as teams took their halftime break.

Vargas collected most of his 362 passing yards in the second half for Leesville as the Wampus Cats score two touchdowns, both completions by Vargas.

Leesville was on a roll for another score late in the final quarter of play, but Tony Roberts collected one of Rayne’s three interceptions for the closing seconds and another Rayne win.

Roberts was joined by Jamarcus Monroe and Zach Fontenot for interceptions on the night.

Completing the defensive leaders were Monroe with eight tackles, Trent Winbush and Canaan Olivier with six, along with four by Fontenot, Tony Roberts, Ron Roberts, Tyreece Beverly and Marlon Foreman.

Leading Rayne’s 326 total offensive during the ballgame was Trent Winbush with 29 carries for 165 yards and three touchdowns.

Darion Senegal averaged 25 yards per carry with four carries for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Teammate Zach Fontenot had eight carried for 47 yards, and Darien Harmon had two carries for 10 yards.

“I think tonight was a great win considering what we had to overcome to get it,” noted Ware of the hard-fought contest.

“I think our offense did what they usually do, minus a starter back there,” Ware continued while he assessed the win. “Our defense held it together considering they haven’t seen a quarterback throw this much and make completions. I’m proud of the way they all held it together and played well and get the win. This win was a good one we prepare for district next week.”

The Wolves will host Teurlings Catholic on Friday culminating Rayne High’s homecoming week activities. Kickoff for the district contest is 7 p.m. at Wolf Stadium.