Wolves show promise with 35-14 Jamboree win

RAYNE - On the very first drive of Thursday’s second game of the Acadia-Vermilion Jamboree, it didn’t take long for the Rayne High Wolves to show what they have to offer this season.

Accepting the kickoff, the Wolves drove in their first drive for a score and never looked back for a 35-14 win over Abbeville.

“Overall, our guys had a good night,” stated Head Coach Curt Ware as he leads his 13th football squad at Rayne High. “A good job overall for us and we are coming along as a team,” he continued.”

Offensively, the Wolves collected 297 total offensive yards in the two 15-minute halves of the jamboree, while limiting Abbeville to only 210 yards behind a tough Rayne defense minus two starters out with injuries.

“Offensively, our guys did well,” Ware noted of his offense scoring 35 points on the night. “Darian (Richard) is new at quarterback, but he did a good job. He ran the offense and our guys did what they needed to do. We have a few guys who really did a good job considering this is really our first ‘game’ for the new season.”

Richard completed three passes for 58 yards on the night. Receiving all three completions was Zach Fontenot.

“Don’t get me wrong,” continued Ware. “We need to improve -- all teams need to improve -- especially at this early stage of the game and with all the new guys we have on the line. That will come as the season progresses.”

Leading the Rayne scoring was Darien Harmon with 107 rushing yards on eight carries and punching in a touchdown.

Scoring two touchdowns each for the Wolves were Trent Winbush and Johnny Deculit. Winbush collected 92 ruching yards on nine carries, while Deculit had three touches for 15 yards.

Completing the Rayne rushing yards were Darien Senegal (3-14), Darien Wilridge (2-14) and Darian Richard (1-7).

Rayne’s veteran defense seemed ready and able as Abbeville was limited to only one score in each half.

“We looked good on offense, Ware noted of his returning veterans. “We still have two starters out right now so I was expecting a few kinks. We’re still switching some people around, but they played better as the game continued.”

Rayne tackles were led by Tony Roberts with 5.5 tackles and three solos, joined by Grant Trahan (4), Johnny Deculit (3.5), John Daigle (3), Canaan Olivier (2.5), Ron Roberts (2.5), and Daren Harmon, Zach Fontenot, Jamien Evans, Tora Benoit and Tavares each with 1.5 tackles.

Fontenot also nabbed an interception, Harmon and Winbush collected a tackles for a loss at the line, and Roberts recovered a high Abbeville snap for a recovery which led to a Rayne score.

“I think our strong point tonight were our special teams,” boasted Ware. “Yea, they really produced some big plays. You’re always glad to see that at anytime of the season, especially early on like this.”

“Zach (Fontenot) really did a good job on all sides of the ball tonight,” continued Ware. “He’s a small player but he makes big plays, especially on special teams. He’s a dedicated player and reminds me a lot of John Besse as to his hustle and drive.”

“Morgan (Manuel) did a good kicking,” Ware commented about his junior kicker. “He really has come along and will definitely make a difference for us this year.”

Morgan put up five extra points during the jamboree.

Rayne High will host Welsh on Friday during their opening regular game of the season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Wolf Stadium.