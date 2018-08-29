Crowley Boxing Club goes 3-1 at John Stutes Memorial Show

Members of the Crowley Boxing Club traveled to Carencro on Saturday, Aug. 25, to participate in the Fourth Annual John Stutes Memorial Boxing Show, where the team went 3-1. Traveling for the event were, from left, Coach Saja Hoffpauir, Christian Wesley (T&C Boxing Gym), Laqwan Scott, Brylan Ardoin, Sam Lewis, La’Qualin Scott, Joe Lewis Jr., Lacameron Reed, Devon Ceasar and Coach Arthur Scott. Laqwan Scott beat Jamarcus Griffin of Shreveport Boxing Club; La’Qualin Scott beat Meltraveous Leonard of Shreveport Boxing Club; Lewis bested Saige Romero of New Iberia Boxing Club; and Ceasar saw his match go to Eduardo Lagos of Kenner Boxing Club. Wesley, who boxes out of T&C Boxing Gym but traveled with the Crowley Boxing Club, put up a good fight but lost his match to Bobby Adams of Stephens Youth Activity Zone in Shreveport.