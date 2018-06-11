Crowley Boxing Club undefeated at Region 4 Junior Olympics

The Crowley Boxing Club went four for four at the 2018 Region 4 Junior Olympics Box-Off recently held in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Three CBC boxers fought in the Saturday, June 2, event, with the fourth being unopposed.

In the first contest of the night, CBC’s Laqualin Scott, fighting at 80 pounds in the Bantam division, took on Elijah Vanderschoot of Nashville, Tennessee, in a matched bout. Scott not only bested Vanderschoot by decision, but was named Outstanding Boxer of the Box-Off.

In the second fight of the Box-Off, also a matched bout, CBC’s LaQwan Scott faced Byron Smith of Tellico Plains, Tennessee. Fighting at 138 pounds in the Intermediate Division, Scott won the match after the referee stopped the fight in the first round.

For the Region IV Junior Olympic championship in the 138-pound Junior Division, Jeremiah Marceaux of the CBC beat Xavier Toney of Chattanooga, with the referee stopping the match in the second round.

CBC’s Devon Ceasar was unopposed.

All four fighters will advance to the National Junior Olympics in Charleston, West Virginia, June 24-30.

Additionally, the Southern Association team was awarded the team trophy for winning the most bouts of the Box-Off.

The CBC is coached by Arthur Scott and Saja Hoffpauir. Scott served as an official for the Box-Off and Hoffpauir served as one of the three coaches for the Southern Association team.