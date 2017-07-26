Rayne Mustang All-Stars to Zone, Pony team at Regionals

A lone Rayne all-star team is still competing during the 2017 summer season.

The Mustang Americans All-Stars, better known as the Frog Sox, are presently taking part in the 2017 Zone National Tournament slated July 27-31, in Tampa, Florida.

The Frog Sox recently captured top honors during the Super Regional Tournament held in Erath to qualify for the Zone Nationals.

Team members are Kainon Suiter, Connor Hebert, Isaac Russell, Mark Frederick, Kade Savoy, Quincy Alexander, Huntson Hebert, Parker Faust, William Gaitreaux, Austin Judice, Josh Hebert, Lon Paul Moody, along with coaches Layne Suiter, Lon Moody and Randy Judice.

With a win at the Florida tournament, the Frog Sox will return to Acadiana where they will compete in the World Series in Youngsville.

Pony All-Stars

The Rayne Pony All-Stars completed their 2017 summer season as they participated in their Super Regional Tournament held last week in Youngsville.

Among the eight teams in attendance, the Rayne All-Stars placed a solid third.

The All-Stars qualifed for the Super Regionals by placing third in the sectional tournament held in Erath.

Team members are Will Arceneaux, Gavin Hayes, Chetwin Coleman, Landon Richard, Griffin Champagne, Grant Killer, Garrison Gautreaux, Makhai Thompson, Colin LaCombe, Baylon Leon, Kasen Richard, Anthony Granger, along with coaches Grant Menard and Chance Roy.