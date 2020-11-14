Rayne Wolves fal hard to LCA during non-district contest

LAFAYETTE - As regular season play is in the homestretch of the abbreviated schedule due to COVID, Rayne High’s schedule is only getting more difficult -- and Friday’s non-district game at Lafayette Christian Academy was no different.

“We had another week against a championship program,” stated Rayne High Head Coach Kaine Guidry following his team’s 49-0 loss to the Knights.

“It’s tough to endure weeks like this right now,” Guidry continued, “but I believe playing opponents of this caliber will only help us in the long run.

“We continue to show a lot of fight with a depleted team. We had a few decent plays here and there. But when you play a team like LCA, you have to be there all the time. They (LCA) are good, plain and simple.”

Not only did the Wolves meet one of the state’s top-ranked ball clubs, but they did it with a long injury list, one of many obstacles standing in the way of the Wolves’ opportunity to enhance they game play.

“We were playing with our third tight end and full back tonight,” Guidry noted. “The only thing good about that is a lot of our guys are getting to play and getting that exposure. Not that’s its a good thing, but that’s the way to look at the situation we have right now.

“We are banged up in a lot of spots, but I wouldn’t say that had anything to do with the outcome tonight. They are just that good -- ask any team they have played so far this season.

“We are just having to get some guys ready in positions they haven’t played much of this season. They are in there, trying their best and filling in where they are needed. Can’t ask for more than that at this point.”

The Knights limited Rayne to 85 total offensive yards for the night, almost entirely on the ground.

Wolves tallying rushing yards were Lance Smith, Darian Chevalier, Bleyton Francis, Roderick Freeman, Dylan Judice and Ron Charles.

At quarterback, Colin LaCombe and Bleyton Francis shared duties, each with completions totaling 19 yards.

The Knights racked up 296 total offense on the night with 260 coming on the arm of quarterback Ryan Roberts.

LCA’s receivers were led by recent LSU signee Sage Ryan who was responsible for three of LCA’s seven touchdowns on the night.

With Rayne starters out, this gave way for a few new names included on Friday’s defensive stats.

Trevon Williams led that defense with three solo tackles and one assist, followed by Deuce Comeaux and Landon Richard each with one solo and assist.

Completing the Rayne defense were Jason Senegal, Durrell Weathersby, Andre, J’sia Eaglin and Bleyton Francis. Senegal claimed a tackle for a loss and Francis nabbed an interception.

Deuce Comeaux averaged 24 yards on four punts for 96 yards on the night.

On special teams, Ron Charles led kick returns with five for 129 yards, followed by Bleyton Francis (18) and Durrell Weathersby (15).

“We still have a lot of season left,” concluded Guidry. “It’ll be important for us to rebound and get ready for a quality 5A opponent in Comeaux to finish up the regular season.

“We still have some room to grow in certain areas and some things we need to clean up.

“But one thing is for sure, we will continue to battle each and every week until that last whistle blows.”

During there last regular season game on Friday, the Wolves will host Comeaux High, one of two games changed due to hurricane damage incurred by southwest portions of the state.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Friday at Wolf Stadium.