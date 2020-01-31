Team Eagle Martial Arts karate school recognized

Heard of Karate? Taekwondo? Washi-do?

Most have heard of the first two, but few have heard of the third.

That’s because ‘Washi-do’, the style taught at Team Eagle Martial Arts in Iota, was only recently officially recognized as a ‘legitimate martial arts style’.

Recognition came from Soke (Supreme Grandmaster) Dave Shelton of the International Matsumura Seito Society, a multi-national organization composed of martial arts masters and grandmasters in many different disciplines.

“January 9 th was my 44th anniversary in martial arts,” said Randy Dupre’, the head instructor at Team Eagle. “I couldn’t have asked for a more incredible gift.”

“Soke Dave and I have discussed this before, but I always told him we didn’t feel worthy to name our style. He pointed out our four instructors have over 170 years of combined experience, in several martial arts under many master instructors. Getting this certificate in the mail was both a shock, and one of the happiest days of my life.”

Shihan-dai Kayln Manuel (Team Eagle’s Senior Instructor), Sensei Terry Manuel, and Sensei Randy Dupre’ make up the teaching staff. Sahbonim Ken Prejean helped develop Washi-do, but succumbed to cancer recently.

“Our instructors have trained with, either directly or under the lineage of, many world renowned masters, including Grandmaster He-young Kimm, Grand Tuhon Leo Gaje, Professor Remy Presas, Soke Shogo Kuniba, and others.”

Washi-do trains students ‘Body, Mind, and Spirit’. It combines techniques, concepts, and principles from Korean, Japanese, and other martial arts, including traditional Taekwondo, Hapkido, Arnis, Judo, and several other styles. It also includes Iaido (traditional Japanese swordsmanship), as well as Kobudo (other traditional Okinawan weapons).

“Is it successful?” We have a strong showing at tournaments with some students nationally ranked, including one who is currently ranked #1 in fighting and #2 in forms in Louisiana in her division in the US Karate Alliance. Outside the ring, we have students who have been able to successfully defend themselves against bullies.

“We teach fighting as a last resort, but prepare our students for it.”