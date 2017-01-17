2017 Acadia Parish Farm Bureau Queen Alyssa Nicole Williams

PHOTO SUBMITTED
Present for the Sunday, Jan. 8, annual meeting of the Acadia Parish Farm Bureau were, from left, Jimmie Pellerin, Al Cramer, Jarrod Breaux and Gerard Frey, APFB board members; 2017 APFB Queen Alyssa Nicole Williams; Kim Frey, board president; and Tommy Frey, board secretary. Also present but not pictured was Mike Habetz, who prepared the meal for the evening.

PHOTO SUBMITTED
Also on hand for the Acadia Parish Farm Bureau’s annual meeting and the crowning of its new queen on Sunday, Jan. 8, were Women’s Committee members, from left, Charlene Pellerin, Eldine Richard and Cathy Habetz (federation secretary, queen’s director and emcee for the evening); 2017 APFB Queen Allyssa Nicole Williams; and Suzy Webb (agency manager).

Acadia Parish Farm Bureau holds annual meeting

Tue, 01/17/2017 - 11:34am Saja Hoffpauir

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Acadia Parish, LA. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
P.O. Box 1381, Crowley, LA 70527
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2017