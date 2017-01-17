Acadia Parish Farm Bureau holds annual meeting

PHOTO SUBMITTED
Present for the Sunday, Jan. 8, annual meeting of the Acadia Parish Farm Bureau were, from left, Jimmie Pellerin, Al Cramer, Jarrod Breaux and Gerard Frey, APFB board members; 2017 APFB Queen Alyssa Nicole Williams; Kim Frey, board president; and Tommy Frey, board secretary. Also present but not pictured was Mike Habetz, who prepared the meal for the evening.
Also on hand for the Acadia Parish Farm Bureau’s annual meeting and the crowning of its new queen on Sunday, Jan. 8, were Women’s Committee members, from left, Charlene Pellerin, Eldine Richard and Cathy Habetz (federation secretary, queen’s director and emcee for the evening); 2017 APFB Queen Allyssa Nicole Williams; and Suzy Webb (agency manager).