Mayor Monceaux hospitalized due to COVID-19

Mayor Tim Monceaux has been hospitalized testing positive less that one wek ago for COVID-19.

In a statement release Wednesday afternoon, Monceaux announced that he has been admitted to a hospital for COVID-19.

Sources said he was taken to a regional hospital by ambulance.

“I have been under the care of my physician and in isolation at my home after I was recently diagnosed with COVID-19,” Monceaux said. “Today, my doctor decided my level of comfort, care, and rest could be more fully managed within a medical facility, and he admitted me to a local hospital this afternoon.”

Monceaux announced last Friday that he had contracted COVID-19.

“I ask for your continued prayers and support for me and my family,” Monceaux continued. “I look forward to returning to working full time at City Hall and want to reassure the citizens of Crowley that the city remains in capable hands.

“City business is being conducted and we are well-managed and equipped to deal with any problems or emergencies that arise. In the event there is a need for the Mayor Pro Tem, Alderman-at-Large Steven Premeaux, to stand as my representative at a meeting or city function I am unable to attend, he is ready to assume the responsibility.”