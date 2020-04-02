Parishwide curfew set 9 p.m. - 6 a.m.

A parishwide curfew including all incorporated and unincorporated areas of Acadia Parish has been implemented effective Thursday.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson announced Thursday that the curfew will be enforced between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. until further notice.

“People who are traveling to and from work are asked to have identification and a letter from their employers with them during curfew hours,” Gibson said in a statement released just before noon on Thursday. “The letter needs to indicate the person’s name and that they are employed with the business and have work hours between the curfew times.”

The curfew is a collaborative effort among the sheriff and all the chiefs of police of the various municipalities in Acadia Parish, according to Gibson.

In a message posted on social media, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard reiterated that anyone out after curfew must have “some type of documentation stating that you are going to work or have some type of work-related reason for being out.”

He said employers should provide those employees with such documentation.

“We have tried to avoid setting a curfew, but we have found it to become necessary for the safety of the citizens of our whole parish, not only the citizens of Crowley,” Broussard said.

And, while the curfew only affects nighttime and early morning hours, Broussard asks the public’s cooperation during the day.

“I see a lot of people outside, and that’s wonderful if they’re in the parks or trying to get some exercise,” he said. “But I’ve also see a lot of people joy riding, and that’s stretching the limits.

“The only we that we can get rid of this, or get over this pandemic is by everyone working together.”