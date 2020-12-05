Ancelet unseats LaCroix in Rayne City Marshal race

Former Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Stacy Ancelet has unseated long-time City Marshal Alex “Joe” LaCroix, according to complete but unofficial returns Saturday night.

Ancelet, who was the front-runner in a five-candidate field in November, garnered 1,212 votes, or 60 percdent, to LaCroix’s 807 votes, or 40 percent.

Ancelet, an Independent, is a lifelong resident of Rayne and a 1984 graduate of Rayne High School. A former deputy, he has 18 1/2 years experience in law enforcement, including 12 in civil enforcement.

He’s a member of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, Rayne Chamber of Commerce and Rayne Lions Club.

LaCroix, a Democrat, has served as city marshal in Rayne for 29 years and, in that time, has implemented a number of changes in the operation of that office.

He is POST certified in firearms, sexual harassment training, ethics and color of the law, community policing, hate crimes, interview and interrogation tactics and has achieved multiple FBI certifications.