APSO investigating I-10 shooting incident

Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting incident which occurred yesterday at 5:55 pm on Interstate 10 near mile marker 72.

The investigation thus far has revealed that the victim vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-10 when a vehicle pulled on side of them and fired several shots into the vehicle. One person was struck and is in stable condition.

Motive has not been determined.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older model mid-sized vehicle, dark in color. Suspect’s description is unknown.

This matter remains under investigation. If anyone witnessed this incident or has any information regarding this crime, they are urged to call APSO at 788-8772 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS (8477).

Additional information will be updated as the investigation allows.