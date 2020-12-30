Arrest made in block party shooting deaths

Crowley Police have made one arrest in connection with the double homicide that took place during a block party in Crowley.

The incident occurred during the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 27, in the 1000 block of West Hutchinson Avenue.

Two victims were hit by gunfire and later died at the hospital from their injuries.

One suspect, Raphues Joseph, also known as “Tonky,” of Crowley, turned himself in to Crowley Police and has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

He is currently being held at the Acadia Parish Jail with a $825,000 bond.

Joseph Castillo, 25, and Nikkita Savoy, 31, died of gunshot wounds they received that morning. A thirv, unnamed victim was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

Detective Ryan Temple said multiple spent casings were found at the scene following the shooting, leading investigators to believe that multiple suspects were involved.

This investigation is still on going. If you have any information in regard to this incident, please contact Detective Ryan Temple by phone at 337-788-4137 or Acadia Crime Stoppers.