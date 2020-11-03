Arrest made in Oct. 22 shooting on Interstate 10

An arrest has been made in the Oct. 22 shooting on Interstate 10 that injured six people and resulted in the death of an unborn baby.

Frank Deon’Ta Leopaul, 25, of Rayne, was arrested Monday and has been charged with six counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count each of first-degree feticide, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of Schedule I narcotics and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, according to Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

His total bond has been set at $775,000.

Leopaul is accused of shooting at a moving vehicle on I-10 near Mile Marker 84. The incident occurred at about 9:30 p.m.

The initial investigation revealed that the victim’s vehicle left Crowley eastbound on. As the victim’s vehicle reached the area of Mile Marker 84, multiple shots were fired into the vehicle from a separate vehicle traveling in the same direction.

The victim’s vehicle came to rest after crossing the median and entering the westbound lanes of I-10. There were no vehicle collisions with other vehicles.

The victim vehicle was occupied by six people at the time of the shooting — two adults, including a pregnant woman, and four juveniles.

The pregnant victim was struck in gthe abdomen, resulting in the death of the unborn child.

Investigatores believe that this was a deliberate act aimed towards occupants within the victim vehicle and was not a road rage or random act.

Leopaul has been incarcerated in the Acadia Parish Jail.

“As this investigation remains open and active, we are unable to release any additional information at this time,” Gibson said.