Crowley Police Chief indicted

An Acadia Parish Grand Jury on Wednesday returned true bills charging Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard with malfeasance in office, obstruction of justice and attempted first-degree injuring of public records.

After hearing testimony Tuesday morning, the grand jury indicted Chief Broussard on three counts of malfeasance in office, two counts of obstruction of justice and a single count of first-degree injuring public records.

A true bill is not a finding of guilt. It is the written decision of a grand jury that it has heard sufficient evidence from the prosecution to believe that an accused person probably committed a crime and should be indicted. Thus, the indictment is sent to the court.

Nine of 12 grand jurors must agree on a decision of true bill.

No details as to the specifics of the charges are available at this time. The Post-Signal has reached out to Chief Broussard for comment.