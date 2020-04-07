Mayor closes parks

Mayor Tim Monceaux on Tuesday announced the closure of all city parks in Crowley.

“To minimize coronavirus exposure, effective immediately, all public parks are officially closed until further notice,” Monceaux said. “ I have a great concern for the well-being of Crowley citizens, and with the increase in the number of coronavirus cases reported in Acadia Parish, I must be proactive and reduce public exposure to the virus as much as possible.”

While the parks are closed, Monceaux noted that the public may still use the sidewalks surrounding them.

“I want to thank everyone for their cooperation in joining with me as we take the necessary precautions to assure the safety and well-being of our community,” the mayor concluded.

For additional information, contact Crowley City Hall at 783-0824.